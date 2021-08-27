Last weekend of August for DC area: Sunny, hot, muggy with some storms

Hot and muggy weather caps off the last weekend of August in the D.C. area, with a sprinkle of storms possible. Here's what you need to know.

Friday’s active weather pattern — with heat, humidity and storms — continues through the weekend. Patchy fog overnight gives way to a partly sunny and hot Saturday, with temperatures soaring to near 90 degrees and heat indexes approaching 100 degrees.

“Once again, we may have a few more showers and storms Saturday so keep an eye on the sky and be sure to move inside and away from windows when you hear thunder,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

Sunday will bring similar weather, with a partly sunny sky and perhaps an isolated shower or storm.

Ida will make landfall on the Gulf Coast Sunday as a major hurricane, Prinzivalli said. It will then track northeastward and bring flooding rain to the Tennessee Valley, Central Appalachians and northeastern U.S.

This will lead to a very soggy time Tuesday night into Wednesday, with an enhanced flooding threat as the remnants of Ida march through the area.

Forecast

The new work week will start steamy before turning cooler and very wet.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy, with a couple of afternoon storms possible. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat index near 100.

Sunday: Partly sunny and steamy, with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy, with the chance of more afternoon storms. Highs 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Continued partly sunny, hot and muggy, with more afternoon storms possible. Highs 90 degrees. Heat index near 100.

