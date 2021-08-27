Flash flood watch issued from DC to Baltimore

A flash flood watch has been issued for D.C., parts of Virginia and parts of Maryland, between 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday. Here's what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for D.C., parts of Virginia and parts of Maryland, beginning Friday afternoon through late in the evening.

In addition to the District, areas included in the watch are central and southeast Howard County, southeast Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland.

In Northern Virginia, areas include Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria and Fairfax.

The watch goes into effect at 1 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring heavy rainfall, which could lead to instances of flash flooding, especially in urban areas along the Interstate 95 corridor Friday afternoon into Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and very heavy rainfall, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford.

The National Weather Service said it expects average rainfall amounts to be between a half to 1 inch.

“However, thunderstorms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible,” the weather service said.

“Showers and thunderstorms will diminish this evening, and it will remain muggy overnight with patchy fog,” said Stinneford.

He said he expects a weak front will stall across the region over the weekend, keeping weather unsettled.

“We will watch for a hurricane to impact the Gulf Coast on Sunday, and this storm could eventually bring some tropical moisture to the region,” adding that a cold front may bring some relief to the region’s high temperatures by the middle of next week.

Current weather

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Afternoon showers, thunderstorms. Storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index around 100 to 105.

Friday night: Thunderstorms ending before midnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Risk of scattered afternoon showers, thunderstorms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs between 85 and 90.

Monday: Muggy. Afternoon storms likely. Highs between 85 and 90.