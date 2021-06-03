Severe thunderstorm watches blanket much of DC region Thursday; flash flood risk in Maryland

The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from 3 p.m. through this evening for much of central and northern Maryland, including Baltimore.

Hope you didn’t let recent cool weather fool you: Summer is just around the corner, and the D.C. region is eyeing another severe weather outbreak Thursday afternoon, with forecasters warning of a flash flood threat.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Culpeper County, Virginia, until 4:45 p.m. and western Loudoun and north central Fauquier in Virginia and southwestern Baltimore County and Baltimore City until 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service said winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were detected.

“Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees,” the weather service said.

There’s also a chance that the storms will knock out power in some regions as they pass through.

Some places northwest of the District are facing conditions that could end up spawning a tornado.

“There is a little bit of a sheer in northwest suburbs, so a tornado is not out of the question,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said. “[The storms] are big rain producers and they’re producing some hail too.”

Severe thunderstorm watches have also been posted across the region until 9 p.m. Affected counties in the D.C. area in Maryland are: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s. In Virginia: Arlington, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The weather service posted a Flash Flood Watch from 3 p.m. through 10 p.m. for north-central and northeastern Maryland, including Baltimore. It said rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches in a short period of time, especially in locations that fall under multiple storms, leading to rapid rises of water in streams, creeks and urban areas.

“The main threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph within some of the strongest storms,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell told WTOP. “Frequent lightning and the risk of blinding rain could also have a big impact on your afternoon commute and evening plans.”

Clouds gradually parted Thursday morning, leading to a destabilizing plume of humid air moving in from the Ohio Valley. Storms began to fire up in clusters around 2 p.m., starting around the Blue Ridge and the Interstate 81 corridor.

From there, the rain moves eastward through the evening — with the greatest chance for storms falling from roughly 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in D.C. and Baltimore proper. If you’re out driving this afternoon to around dusk, be aware of a risk for heavy rain leading to water pooling on flood-prone roadways.

“Rainfall amounts, typical of summer storms, will vary widely,” Bell said. “On average, most areas will get 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch each afternoon, but local amounts of 1 to 2 inches coming down in a short time could cause some flooding.”

After a few passing morning showers, thunderstorms will become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain that could cause isolated flooding. High temperatures will be in the 70s-80s. pic.twitter.com/Q76AclIY67 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 3, 2021

Weather service forecasters cited wind gusts and downpours as the primary threat, placing much of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, from New York to Richmond, under a “slight” risk for severe thunderstorms. Some of the stronger storms that spawn carry a potential for isolated small hail and even a tornado or two along Interstate 95.

Friday sees a more scattered risk of afternoon storms, before high pressure settles into the region this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s — great for outdoor plans, and a welcome recovery from last weekend’s sluggish high temperatures which wouldn’t have been out of place in autumn.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy in the morning. Afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday night: Evening storms likely, cloudy overnight. Mild and humid. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

Friday: Clouds and rain. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer, not too humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot and a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Current conditions