Dreary, chilly conditions continue…

Dreary, chilly conditions continue Sunday ahead of Memorial Day warmup

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 30, 2021, 8:30 AM

Unseasonably cool temperatures and overcast conditions are in Sunday’s forecast across the D.C. region, prolonging an unfortunate trend of dreary Memorial Day weekend weather.

The National Weather Service said Sunday morning that if predictions for today hold true, record low daytime temperatures could be set at each of the region’s three major airports.

Sunday’s forecast high at Reagan National Airport is 56 degrees, which would beat out the previous record low daytime high of 57, set in 1915. At Dulles International Airport, today’s forecast high is 55 degrees, which would be seven degrees under the lowest high temperature recorded there, in 1971.

The National Weather Service also forecast a record low high temperature of 55 degrees at BWI Airport.

Showers and clouds are possible through the afternoon, according to NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. Showers will continue throughout the day, but the heaviest rain should move out of the area by noon.

It’s not all bad news, though: Any lingering showers will clear by the evening hours and clouds will part overnight, lending to sunnier skies on Memorial Day itself. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s on Monday, with light winds.

Forecast:

Sunday: Spotty showers tapering off through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and chilly. Breezy. Temps: Low to mid 50s.

Monday/Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, mild and comfortable. Temps: Low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Temps: Mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Beautiful, partly sunny. Temps: Near 80.

Thursday: Warm and humid, breezy with afternoon storms, some strong. Temps: Low 80s.

Current conditions:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP.

