Expect more National Guard members and Park Police in DC for America 250

President Donald Trump's administration is ramping up crime-fighting efforts in D.C. ahead of America 250 celebrations that are expected to draw millions of tourists to the city over the coming months.

Gadyaces S. Serralta (right of D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro), director of the United States Marshals Service, leads the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force “Summer Surge” operational briefing alongside federal law enforcement partners at the Department of Justice headquarters on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington. (U.S. Marshals Service photo by Bennie J. Davis III)(Credit U.S. Marshals Service) Gadyaces S. Serralta (right of D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro), director of the United States Marshals Service, leads the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force “Summer Surge” operational briefing alongside federal law enforcement partners at the Department of Justice headquarters on Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington. (U.S. Marshals Service photo by Bennie J. Davis III)(Credit U.S. Marshals Service) President Donald Trump’s administration is ramping up its crime-fighting efforts in D.C. ahead of America 250 celebrations that are expected to draw millions of tourists to the city over the coming months.

As many as 1,500 additional National Guard members are expected to be deployed into the nation’s capital this summer. With a total of 5,000 Guardsmen roaming the streets, they far surpass the 3,200 active D.C. police officers also making rounds in the region.

“This summer, starting now, the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force is going even deeper, even further to surge even more federal law enforcement resources to this District to drive down crime,” Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division Colin McDonald said at a Friday news conference.

The new surge means residents and visitors can expect to see more members of the National Guard patrolling the streets of the nation’s capital.

Gadyaces Serralta, director of the U.S. Marshals Service and head of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, said another law enforcement agency will play a “vital role,” securing America 250 events, national parklands and monuments.

“You will see more U.S. Park Police on foot, in vehicles, and on horseback through D.C. to support the summer surge,” he said.

Serralta said the task force will use every asset available to law enforcement to “turn up the heat” on criminals in D.C., including drones, helicopters and tactical canines.

“The celebration events for America 250 will be safe for everyone to enjoy,” Serralta said. “D.C. will be the safest city in America for those who live, for those who work and for those who visit.”

Since the task force was launched last August, Serralta said overall D.C. crime is down 25% and murders are down more than 35%.

Assistant Attorney General McDonald said more than 13,000 arrests have been made in the city since that time.

Of those arrests, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said her office has made over 7,000 convictions since she took the job in May of last year. “It’s not just about arrests. We are convicting these people,” she said.

McDonald said D.C. has become a law enforcement model for the whole nation.

“Our efforts will serve as an example to the entire country of what it looks like when leaders step up and say enough is enough, when it comes to criminals and lawlessness,” he said.

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