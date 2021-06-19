JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Storms headed to DC area Saturday afternoon, evening

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 12:09 PM

Showers and thunderstorms are headed to the D.C. area Saturday afternoon and evening but will taper off for a hot and humid Father’s Day.

Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 80s, but it will feel warmer than that with the humidity.

NBC Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said that a chance of showers is possible Saturday afternoon and evening, although those will be few and far between.

“Any storms will pass by quickly, but they could bring damaging winds and heavy rain to the region,” Ricketts said.

She said to expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies throughout the day on Saturday.

On Sunday, there may be a little bit more sunshine, but it will be muggy and hot as temperatures move into the low 90s. Ricketts said it will feel like the mid to upper 90s with the humidity.

“There could be a few isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and maybe even a stray shower in the morning. Some areas of fog are possible Sunday morning, especially for those areas that have some rain on Saturday,” Ricketts said.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with temperatures in the low 90s. The humidity will be in full force on Monday so it will feel like the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. There will be a chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm on Monday.

Better chances of rain come on Tuesday as a cold front approaches the region, Ricketts said.

The area will be between a cold front and what is now Tropical Storm Claudette pushing off the Carolina coastline. The cold front will push Claudette out to sea, but it could regenerate out into the Atlantic. That cold front will bring clouds and chances of rain throughout the day on Tuesday, with falling humidity and temperatures only in the 80s.

Chances of rain return by the end of next weekend.

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly partly cloudy, hot and muggy with a chance of PM storms 50%
Highs: Mid to upper 80s.

Father’s Day: Hot and humid. Partly sunny, isolated PM storms (stray AM shower/fog)
Highs: Low 90s. 

Monday: Mostly to Partly sunny, 20% chance of a PM storm, very humid
Highs: Low 90s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible through the day, falling humidity
Highs: Low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice and comfortable
Highs: Upper 70s

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

