Strong storms, damaging winds in the forecast; rain possible for Memorial Day weekend

Meteorologists warn that an unstable air mass set to boost temperatures into the 90s will likely spawn thunderstorms, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and small hail this afternoon into late evening.

It wouldn’t be summerlike weather in the D.C. region without stifling humidity and a risk of afternoon downpours to cap it off.

Severe weather is in the forecast Wednesday. Meteorologists warn that an unstable air mass set to boost temperatures into the 90s will likely spawn thunderstorms, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and small hail this afternoon into late evening.

“The latest high-resolution guidance favors a linear storm mode with damaging winds being the main hazard,” the National Weather Service’s D.C. office said in its Wednesday weather briefing. “The main period of concern ranges from around 2 to 10 p.m. with the Storm Prediction Center placing most of the area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.”

Drivers and anyone planning outdoor activities should keep an eye to the sky from 2 p.m. onward, NBC Washington meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon in west-central Maryland, pushing eastward into the D.C. and Baltimore metro during afternoon and evening commute.

Any storms that form could become severe, with Ricketts noting a threat of strong winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. Northern Virginia and Eastern Maryland, along the Interstate 95 corridor into Delaware, have the greatest potential to see severe weather.

Thunderstorms move out after dusk tonight, but the inclement weather won’t end there: The same cold front to blame for Wednesday’s storms will stall to the region’s south, bringing a chance of heavy rain on Friday with showers possibly lingering well into Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s some evidence that the front will continue to linger south through at least Sunday morning, perpetuating rain chances across the region,” Ricketts told WTOP. “Some guidance also has that front clearing through the region as high pressure kicks it out to sea bringing sunshine to the region by Sunday and Monday.”

Bearing in mind the forecast is still in flux five days out, Monday — Memorial Day — looks to be on the sunnier side, with cooler air bringing daytime highs back into a more agreeable low to mid-70s.

There’s your silver lining to an otherwise murky holiday weekend outlook — keep those fingers crossed.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny with a chance of strong to severe storms after noon. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny with falling humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: An increasing chance of showers in the morning, with an afternoon of heavy rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Cool. Cloudy, with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers possible, becoming partly sunny. Cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, mild and comfortable. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Current conditions: