Memorial Day weekend brings rain, wind and cool temps to DC-area beaches

As Memorial Day Weekend quickly approaches, beach vacationers will probably want to pack warn and plan some indoor activities, as rainy, windy and cool weather will roll in throughout the holiday weekend at Virginia, Maryland and Delaware beaches.

Maryland and Delaware

Maryland and Delaware beaches will see an increase in a chance of rain starting Friday.

Temperatures on Friday will be cool in the mid 60s with wind and an overcast sky. Get your beach time in early, because by nighttime, the area will see heavy and steady rainfall with some potential flooding.

“Expect rain showers on Friday, could have some flooding by Friday night,” said Lauryn Ricketts, NBC Storm Team4 Meteorologist.

Unfortunately, Saturday doesn’t look any better. Rain can be expected throughout the day, so be on the lookout for more potential flooding. It’s going to be another cloudy, windy day, with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 50s to around 60.

Showers begin to taper off Sunday, with a mostly cloudy sky with gradual clearing. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The holiday weekend won’t be completely rained out. On Memorial Day, beach-goers can expect a mostly sunny day with a slight breeze and dry temperatures in the near 70s.

The water temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach will see very similar weather this weekend, with a mostly rainy, windy start that tapers off into a sunny holiday.

The holiday weekend kicks off with a partly sunny Friday, but the chance of rain and clouds will increase throughout the mid-afternoon. By nighttime, beach-goers can expect heavy rain. Temperatures for the day will be warmer and around 80 degrees.

The chance of rain will continue throughout the day on Saturday, with clouds and wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will begin to slowly clear up throughout the day on Sunday, starting off with a chance of morning showers and a mostly cloudy sky. The day will stay windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Memorial Day will be the perfect beach day, with a mostly sunny sky and dry temperatures around 70 degrees.

Water temperature will be around 66 degrees.

NBC Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts and WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

