Forecasters investigate possible tornado damage in West Virginia, Maryland

The National Weather Service will send teams to investigate whether tornadoes touched down in West Virginia and Maryland during a severe weather outbreak on Monday evening.

Meteorologists will survey the town of Ranson in Jefferson County, West Virginia, about six miles west of Harpers Ferry, to determine whether a spate of downed trees and damaged rooftops was caused by a tornado.

NWS forecaster Luis Rosa said meteorologists at the weather service’s Sterling office tracked a thunderstorm with a strong rotation signature on radar through the Ranson area between around 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

The storm prompted a tornado warning for parts of Jefferson County, as well as portions of Washington County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia.

“For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” the warning read. “Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.”

Emergency operators received at least five reports of storm damage scattered between Ranson and Martinsburg, including a roof blown off a mobile home:

A lumber business in Ranson suffered structural damage:

An NWS team will investigate potentially tornadic damage from a separate storm that later affected Frederick and Carroll counties, downing trees and wires in Libertytown, though Rosa said impacts in those areas were less severe than out west.

Meteorologists expect to make a determination for both locations by Tuesday evening.

More storms are likely in the D.C. region Tuesday afternoon, with a slight risk of an isolated tornado mainly east of the Interstate 95 corridor from the District south to Richmond.

WTOP’s Acacia James and Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts contributed to this report.