Strong thunderstorms hitting DC area

A summer-like Tuesday is giving way to strong and occasionally severe thunderstorms rolling through the D.C. area from the west in the afternoon and early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch (which means conditions are favorable for storms to develop) until 8 p.m. for the entire D.C. area, and Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said “some of these storms will have the potential of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail, and even an isolated tornado or two will be possible.”

Severe thunderstorm warnings (which mean that the storms are actually happening) keep coming as the heavy weather moves east. The latest includes D.C. and parts of Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties, until 5:45 p.m.

The warning also covers the cities of Fairfax, Alexandria, Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as Stafford, Loudoun, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties until 5:15.

Severe thunderstorms, with winds up to 60 mph, have been heading east for several hours, and were located along a line extending from near American University to Franconia, to near

Woodbridge, moving east at 35 mph.

“There’s absolutely no reason for these storms to weaken” as they approach D.C., Ritter said.

Ritter said the storms will have moved off to the east by sunset, and that they won’t linger or recharge.

There could be a repeat of the windy storms as a cold front rolls in on Wednesday, Ritter said, and the rest of the week could, in fact, be cooler than average.

Forecast

Tuesday afternoon and evening: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms; very warm and humid.

Temperatures: Falling into the 70s.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Mild and muggy with patchy fog, with showers moving in toward morning.

Lows: Mid- to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with showers and a few thunderstorms until about mid-afternoon, some with gusty winds. Not as warm but humid to start the day, with lowering humidity late in the day.

Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Current weather

Power outages