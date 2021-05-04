CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Availability of vaccines for local kids | Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to fully reopen June 11 | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Virginia News » Tornado that struck bay's…

Tornado that struck bay’s western shore damaged houses

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALLAO, Va. (AP) — A tornado that struck Virginia’s Northumberland County near the Chesapeake Bay destroyed one home and severely damaged a few others. But no one was injured.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Orrock says the tornado struck near the town of Callao on Monday afternoon. Northumberland County is on the bay’s western shore. The tornado tracked for about five miles and carried winds of up to 120 mph.

Orrock said that the storm started to intensify and spin once it passed the Rappahannock River, which is south of Callao and Northumberland County. Orrock said the tornado was part of a lone thunderstorm that did not appear to be part of a larger storm system.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More schools will offer continuing education to federal employees at lower price

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

May We Say Thank You 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up