Strong storms with damaging winds, tornado risk possible in DC region

The D.C. region gets to experience the two sides of spring weather in one weekend, with a pleasant Saturday making way for a stormy Sunday.

Spring is here, and it wouldn’t be complete without a rumble of thunder or two: Storms are in Sunday’s forecast for the D.C. region, threatening powerful winds, small hail and even an isolated tornado.

In contrast to Saturday’s fair weather, Sunday’s outlook is more complicated: Light rain heads through early this morning, before a lull sets in around noon. A warm southerly flow and peeks of sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere enough for another, more pronounced line of showers and thunderstorms to form ahead of a cold front by evening. Some of those storms could be severe.

Expect that second round to materialize between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. west of the Interstate 81 corridor, and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in D.C. and Baltimore proper. The National Weather Service has placed the WTOP listening area under a “slight” chance for severe weather, with an elevated risk for central and southeastern Virginia.

While Sunday will likely be the region’s first severe weather outbreak of the season, forecasters were less clear on how widespread storm activity will be. Current thinking points to a staggered line of showers with embedded thunderstorms, meaning some residents could see significant impacts while others could make it through the afternoon without much at all.

“There is still some uncertainty as to exactly how much warm air will make it in ahead of the cold front and also how far north and west,” the weather service said in its Sunday forecast discussion.

“The most likely scenario is that a broken line of convection develops along and ahead of the cold front, strengthening around the I-81 corridor as it moves into a more unstable air mass and continuing to progress through the area from west to east.”

The environment favors the strongest storms south of the immediate D.C. region, from the southern Delmarva down to the Richmond and Norfolk areas of Virginia — where the threat of tornadic activity is greatest.

“Please have a preparedness plan in place,” said NBC Washington meteorologist Somara Theodore. “The good news is on the back end of that front, we are clearing and sunny for your Monday and Tuesday.”

The weather turns windier in the wake of the cold front, with Monday’s highs dropping to the upper 50s — a cool-down of about 20 degrees compared to the weekend. Gusts could reach 50 mph overnight, prompting a Wind Advisory from Sunday evening to Monday morning.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the weather service cautioned. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle; secure outdoor objects.”

Forecast:

Sunday: Showers and storms. Stronger storms may bring damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms. Stronger storms may bring damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the mid 70s. Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday: Clouds build, with a rain chance late. Highs near 70.

Current conditions:

Power outages:

WTOP’s Matt Delaney contributed to this report.