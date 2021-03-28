Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom around the Tidal Basin thanks to warmer-than-average temperatures

The Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in D.C. sped their way to beak bloom on Sunday, the National Park Service announced.

The Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in D.C. sped their way to beak bloom on Sunday, the National Park Service announced.

The trees took just four days to go from stage 4 — also known as “peduncle elongation” — to peak bloom. The Park Service attributed their speedy development to the warmer-than-average temperatures the region has experienced in the past week.

However, Sunday’s storms could bring the majestic sight to an early end. The blossoms are fairly delicate, and strong enough winds could send the newly-formed petals flying.

For the latest weather updates, listen live to WTOP’s weather reports on the 8s.

The National Park Service has urged people not to crowd the Basin due to the ongoing pandemic, though that did not stop people from making the trek out on Saturday, when the blossoms hit the puffy white stage.

Those who haven’t had a chance to make it to the Tidal Basin, but still want to see the blossoms, can check them out on the BloomCam.