Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom around the Tidal Basin thanks to warmer-than-average temperatures

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

March 28, 2021, 12:35 PM

The Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin in D.C. sped their way to beak bloom on Sunday, the National Park Service announced.

The trees took just four days to go from stage 4 — also known as “peduncle elongation” — to peak bloom. The Park Service attributed their speedy development to the warmer-than-average temperatures the region has experienced in the past week.

However, Sunday’s storms could bring the majestic sight to an early end. The blossoms are fairly delicate, and strong enough winds could send the newly-formed petals flying.

The National Park Service has urged people not to crowd the Basin due to the ongoing pandemic, though that did not stop people from making the trek out on Saturday, when the blossoms hit the puffy white stage.

Those who haven’t had a chance to make it to the Tidal Basin, but still want to see the blossoms, can check them out on the BloomCam.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

