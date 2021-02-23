‘Freezing fog’ leads to dozens of crashes on DC region roadways

After a snowy start to the week, the outlook for Tuesday is a morning of freezing fog followed by an afternoon of strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

After a snowy start to the week, the outlook for Tuesday is a morning of hazardous driving conditions from freezing fog, followed by an afternoon of strong and potentially damaging wind gusts.

The WTOP Traffic Center has documented dozens of crashes on Maryland, Virginia and District roadways that have been attributed to icy conditions. Virginia State Police troopers had cleared 13 crashes in Northern Virginia as of 7 a.m. and were responding to another 32, but that none were fatal.

“Yesterday’s wet roads turned slick overnight and have kept Virginia State Police troopers busy this morning,” said Corinne Geller, a spokeswoman for the agency. “Traffic crashes started to peak around 4 a.m. and have remained consistent across all major interstates within the Northern Virginia region.”

Flyovers on the Capital Beltway’s Springfield Interchange had to be treated before daybreak for ice due to multiple crashes. A crash on the ramp from northbound Interstate 95 to the Inner Loop stalled traffic for miles before clearing around 8 a.m.

On U.S. Route 1, police responded to a seven-car pileup after Va. 235 near Mount Vernon.

Drivers are asked to be aware of icy spots as lingering moisture in the air freezes on untreated surfaces, especially near snowmelt or bodies of water. Assume anything that appears wet is icy. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM. Submit traffic tips by calling 866-304-WTOP or tagging @WTOPtraffic on Twitter.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that clear weather on Tuesday should warm the region back to more seasonable highs — though high gusts could still cause problems.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the D.C. metro area and most of Northern Maryland from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. It said winds this afternoon could gust up to 50 mph, enough to blow around unsecured objects, bring down tree limbs and result in scattered power outages.

Scattered showers are possible through midday. Unlike Monday, anything that falls will do so as plain rain for all but the mountains of West Virginia, since temperatures in the D.C. area will rise into the mid to upper 40s starting early morning.

“A fast moving ‘clipper’ type system will move through today as part of the pattern change that’s bringing us warmer temperatures,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

“The system will be moisture-starved but will have enough energy to wring out a few scattered showers in that narrow time frame, but otherwise it will be a mostly sunny day.”

As for Wednesday, here’s something the region hasn’t enjoyed for a while: the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs near 60.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds this morning. A few scattered showers through midday, then becoming windy and mostly sunny again for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Mostly sunny with increasing clouds this morning. A few scattered showers through midday, then becoming windy and mostly sunny again for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Cold with diminishing winds. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Mostly clear. Cold with diminishing winds. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60. Thursday: A mix of clouds. Breezy. Cooler and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A mix of clouds. Breezy. Cooler and more seasonable. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday: Becoming overcast. Showers arriving toward the end of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Current conditions:

Power outages: