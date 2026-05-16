Maryland is resending thousands of mail-in primary ballots after a vendor mix-up

The State Board of Elections said some voters received the wrong party's ballot because of a vendor error.

Thousands of Maryland voters are getting new primary election ballots in the mail because of an error in the first batch.

The State Board of Elections said some voters received the wrong party’s ballot because of a vendor error.

“It is possible only a small number of voters received the wrong ballot, and most voters received the correct ballot,” the board of elections said in a statement.

But all mail-in voters will be sent a replacement ballot.

“Mail-in voting is an integral facet of the electoral process. With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy … that is why I have arranged the sending of replacement ballots,” Maryland State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis said.

The affected ballots were requested and mailed before May 14, more than a month before the state’s June 16 deadline for voters who wish to have their ballots mailed to them.

Voters who requested ballots that can be downloaded, printed and mailed were not affected by the error. They have until June 22 — the day before the state’s primary election — to request ballots by web delivery.

“Please be assured that we are actively answering phones and responding to emails and will remain transparent as we navigate through this situation,” DeMarinis said. “We will make every effort to ensure that everyone affected knows the situation and how to cast their ballot.”

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