Sunny weather returns to DC region after stormy Christmas

Dan Friedell

December 27, 2020, 5:08 AM

After a rainy and windy Christmas, the D.C. region will receive some relief with more pleasant conditions on Sunday.

Christmas Eve brought severe weather and heavy rainfall as temperatures plummeted to the 20s in the early-morning hours.

Snow flurries touched down in the area on Christmas Day, while windy conditions made Saturday one of the coldest nights of the year.

However, Sunday and Monday will feature the sun’s return, bringing daytime highs into the mid 40s, Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said.

Clouds will arrive later in the day, helping hold in head to make Monday slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s, but there could be some precipitation.

The slightly warmer weather comes after Saturday temperatures for locations west of D.C. touched the high teens, while the District dropped close to 20.

While recent conditions have been colder, statistics from the National Weather Service show that the coldest months of 2020 have still been relatively warm.

Average temperatures in January and February =, recorded at National Airport, were 5 to 7 degrees above normal. Before Saturday, the lowest temperature checked in at 22 on Feb. 15.

After Sunday and Monday’s warmer temperatures, cold winds make a return on Tuesday, which should shift temperatures back toward freezing once again.

New Year’s Eve on Thursday could be dampened by cold rain, Theodore said, and that could continue through the first day of the new year.

“The rain will likely stick around through Friday, and this could mean another round of potential flooding,” Theodore said.

Forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Monday: Mild, with temperatures peaking in the low 50s. Clouds later in the day.

Tuesday: Cold winds move in, temperatures in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Current conditions:

