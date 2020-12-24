HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Wet, gusty Thursday could lead to Christmas Day flurry

Abigail Constantino

December 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Rain and wind will descend in the D.C. area on Thursday, and as temperatures plummet, there may be a flurry or two on Christmas Day.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the area starting Thursday afternoon.

“Very strong winds aloft and a deep fetch from the southern Gulf of Mexico will start bringing us showers Thursday morning that will pick up intensity as the day goes on,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

The rain will become heavy at times in the afternoon into the evening, and there could even be a rumble of thunder.

“Winds will be strong and gusty with the heavy rain — quite unusual for Christmas Eve,” Ritter said.

The strong front will start passing through the listening area, and as it goes through the region, temperatures will plummet through early Friday morning. Some areas may even see passing flurries on Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be steady or falling throughout Christmas Day, going down well below freezing Friday night.

Forecast

Thursday — Cloudy with showers in the morning becoming periods of rain, heavy at times, especially late in the afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm/humid. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Christmas Day/Friday — Mix of clouds and sun. Blustery and much colder. Passing flurries especially in the morning. Temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s.

Saturday — Mostly sunny. Brisk and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

