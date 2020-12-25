HOLIDAY NEWS: Christmas around the world | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
DC area bundles up for chilly, breezy Saturday

Abigail Constantino

December 25, 2020, 11:58 PM

As the D.C. area finishes off the holiday, which saw a few flurries and flakes fall on Christmas Day, Saturday will be another bitter cold kind of day. Here’s what you need to know.

It will stay breezy and cold through Saturday, but there will be a good deal of sunshine. It will stay cold, with temperatures struggling to get above freezing, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Sunday will be a nicer day with a good deal of sunshine, lighter winds and warmer temperatures, with highs back in the 40s.

The warming trend will continue on Monday, but there will be some cloud cover as the region’s next cold front approaches. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and it will be rather chilly.

Snow showers Friday afternoon put down a coating of snow across parts of the D.C. area, but by the afternoon, a few areas enjoyed some sunshine.

Christmas Eve brought severe weather and heavy rainfall and by the early morning hours, temperatures plummeted “right on schedule,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter, which led to some icy patches in a number of northern and western suburbs.

Many small streams and creeks, and smaller rivers, continue to have some flooding problems, Ritter said. The Potomac River could experience some minor flooding over the weekend.

Forecast

Saturday — Mostly sunny. Brisk and cold. Highs: low to mid-30s.

Sunday — Mostly sunny. More seasonably chilly. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday — Mostly cloudy. Milder. Highs: mid-40s to low 50s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Matt Delaney contributed to this report.

