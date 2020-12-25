Damp early morning transitions to windy, frigid Christmas Day for DC region

After a wet day Thursday, temperatures in the D.C. region are expected to plummet Friday, leaving the possibility for strong winds and a chance for snow on Christmas Day.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Powerful gusts. With gusts potentially going over 50 mph at times overnight, Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Friday.

With gusts potentially going over 50 mph at times overnight, Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Friday. Possible tornado threat further south. Along with the stormy weather, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said there is a tornado threat from Norfolk, Virginia, into the eastern half of North Carolina.

Along with the stormy weather, Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said there is a tornado threat from Norfolk, Virginia, into the eastern half of North Carolina. Falling temperatures. Temperatures will be steady or falling throughout Christmas Day, going down well below freezing Friday night.

Bell said you may need to prepare your home as well before windy conditions really hit the area.

“This will be problematic for any holiday decorations on your home or lawn,” Bell said. “Secure loose items early today, or risk losing them to the wind.”

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that temperatures are expected to drop from near 60 early Friday morning down to the mid 30s by about 9 a.m., though sunshine will accompany it.

Gusts are also a feature of the holiday, with wind chills making the temperatures feel like they’re in the teens, according to Stinneford.

The strong winds could help bring snow flurries to the area, giving some parts of the region a chance for a white Christmas.

Forecast

Christmas Day — Blustery and much colder. A chance of flurries. Temperatures in the 30s, but wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Saturday — Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday — Sunny in the morning, increasingly cloudy in the afternoon. High in the lower 40s.

Monday — Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

