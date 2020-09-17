Tropical Depression Sally to bring rain, cold front to DC area

Rain and a cold front is headed to the D.C. area as remains from Tropical Depression Sally move through.

Rain and a cold front are headed to the D.C. area as the remains of Tropical Depression Sally move through.

Soaking and heavy rainfall will mostly be in Virginia south of Interstate 66 and areas of Maryland along and east of I-95 starting Thursday evening, according to Storm Team4 Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

Sally, once a hurricane, dumped heavy rain as it hit parts of the Florida Panhandle, western Georgia and the Alabama coast. The National Hurricane Center said winds of the once-powerful hurricane decreased Wednesday to about 35 mph, with some higher gusts.

Parts of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are still bracing for potentially serious flooding from bulging rivers.

The mayor of a coastal Alabama town said one person has died as a result of Hurricane Sally.

Locally, the most moderate rainfall will be near Stafford and Fredericksburg in Virginia and in Southern Maryland.

Ritter said that areas northwest of D.C. and north of I-70 may not get any showers at all.

How much rain will you get from what’s left of #HurricaneSally ? There will be a sharp cutoff in rainfall over our area. Nearly 1.5″ in Southern Maryland and perhaps not even a drop in Northern Maryland. Here’s our latest forecast for amounts. Steadiest rain sundown to sun-up. pic.twitter.com/iWloqY57mg — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) September 17, 2020

Southern Maryland could see 1 1/2 inches of rain, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

The rain is expected to taper off Friday as a cold front moves in.

“Temperatures will fall fairly quickly Friday evening with strong Canadian high pressure building in for the weekend,” Ritter said.

Forecast

Thursday : Mostly cloudy. Milder and more humid. A few stray showers late today mostly south of D.C. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

: Mostly cloudy. Milder and more humid. A few stray showers late today mostly south of D.C. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night : Cloudy and mild. Showers arriving early near D.C. and points south. Moderate rain in the far southern suburbs and Southern Maryland. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

: Cloudy and mild. Showers arriving early near D.C. and points south. Moderate rain in the far southern suburbs and Southern Maryland. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday : Showers near D.C. and moderate rain in the far southern suburbs and Southern Maryland in the morning, ending during the early afternoon. Otherwise cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

: Showers near D.C. and moderate rain in the far southern suburbs and Southern Maryland in the morning, ending during the early afternoon. Otherwise cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday : Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and much less humid. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

: Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler and much less humid. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. Still unseasonably cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

