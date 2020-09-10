CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region contact tracing challenges | Will outdoor dining continue through fall, winter? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Weather News » DC region under flash…

DC region under flash flood watch through Thursday night

Scott Gelman

September 10, 2020, 1:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a wet end to the day Wednesday, most of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch starting 2 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The watch is set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is expected at times as storms make their way northwest across the region.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

As a result of the rain, the D.C. coronavirus testing sites at Judiciary Square, UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus and Marvin Gaye Recreation Center will be closed Thursday. The city plans to make a decision about the statuses of its firehouse testing sites by noon.

Forecast

  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High in the low to mid 80s.
  • Friday: Less humid than Thursday, but still cloudy. A few lingering showers, especially south of the District. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
  • Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid than Saturday. A few showers or thunderstorms possible later in the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Radar

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up