DC region under flash flood watch through Thursday night

Most of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch until Thursday night.

After a wet end to the day Wednesday, most of the D.C. region is under a flash flood watch starting 2 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

The watch is set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded and extended to include most of the DC and Baltimore metro areas from 2 am tonight until 8 pm Thursday. Visit https://t.co/MW83KHFiJb for updates. pic.twitter.com/zSjbnpOmhs — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 9, 2020

Heavy rainfall is expected at times as storms make their way northwest across the region.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said.

As a result of the rain, the D.C. coronavirus testing sites at Judiciary Square, UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus and Marvin Gaye Recreation Center will be closed Thursday. The city plans to make a decision about the statuses of its firehouse testing sites by noon.

Forecast

Thursday : Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High in the low to mid 80s.

: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. High in the low to mid 80s. Friday : Less humid than Thursday, but still cloudy. A few lingering showers, especially south of the District. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

: Less humid than Thursday, but still cloudy. A few lingering showers, especially south of the District. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday : Mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a showers. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid than Saturday. A few showers or thunderstorms possible later in the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Radar

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.