Freezy Friday: DC area braces for unseasonably cold, rainy start to the weekend

Don't put away the jackets just yet. The D.C. area is about to get a blast of cold to kick off Mother's Day weekend.

Friday morning is expected to be dry and somewhat sunny before rain moves into the region in the early afternoon. But as the rain moves out overnight, temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s, with wind chills making it feel like it’s in the 20s.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said the National Weather Service has issued freeze watches and warnings for locations north and west of the D.C. metropolitan area, which means sensitive plants will need to be protected.

“If you are getting out in the lawn and garden this weekend, still hold off on planting things like basil, tomatoes and beans with the unseasonably cold weather in the forecast,” Draper said.

Current conditions

Forecast

Friday: Some sun in the morning, then rain and cooler temperatures during the afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Friday night: Rain ends overnight and it turns bitterly cold. There are freeze concerns, especially north and west of the D.C. metropolitan area. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Windy and cold. Freeze concerns again along and west of I-95 overnight. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Wind chills make it feel in the 20s in the morning, then 30s and 40s in the afternoon.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance for showers. Cool temperatures. Highs around 60.