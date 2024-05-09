National Harbor kicks off Movies on the Potomac with ‘Titanic’ date night and ‘Moana’ family night

National Harbor is bringing back its popular Movies on the Potomac series, running now through Sept. 29, including free date-night movies on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and free family flicks on Sundays at 6 p.m.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews National Harbor's Movies on the Potomac (Part 1)

How would you like to watch your favorite movies outdoors under the stars with a picturesque view of the nation’s capital from across the Potomac River?

“We are so excited about our movie lineup this year,” National Harbor marketing assistant vice president Jackie Saunders said. “We have some really big blockbusters along with popular classics. ‘Movies on the Potomac’ has become the perfect destination for families on Sundays and date night or friend gatherings on Thursdays. We recommend attendees bring a blanket and carryout food from one of our many restaurants.”

The next date night is this Thursday, May 9, with James Cameron’s Oscar-winning blockbuster “Titanic” (1997), which fittingly coincides with the Titanic Exhibit at National Harbor through May 12.

The next Sunday family night features Disney’s “Moana,” which was rescheduled after last weekend’s rain out.

Other upcoming Thursday date nights include:

“Champions”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mean Girls”

“The Fabelmans”

“Gran Turismo”

“American-ish”

“A League of their Own”

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.”

“Arthur the King”

“Elvis”

“The Boys in the Boat”

“Race”

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”

“Love and Basketball”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“Now You See Me”

“Top Gun”

“Top Gun Maverick”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

Other upcoming Sunday family nights include:

“Wish”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Akeelah and the Bee”

“Bee Movie”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Elemental”

“The Little Mermaid”

“Trolls Band Together”

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

“Wonka”

“The Rookie”

“Soul Surfer”

“I Am Bolt”

“Migration”

“Finding Nemo”

“The Parent Trap”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

“A Million Miles Away”

“Inside Out 2″

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews National Harbor's Movies on the Potomac (Part 2)

Find more information here.

