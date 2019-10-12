Tidal flooding submerges roads in areas along Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay

Flooding closed some streets in areas of Old Town Alexandria in Virginia, and in Annapolis, Maryland, Saturday, as coastal flood warnings were issued for locations near the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning until Sunday for the D.C. area, and until Monday 2 a.m. for places near the shoreline in D.C. and in Arlington and the City of Alexandria in Virginia.

Alexandria police said that coastal flooding in Old Town closed part of Prince Street, The Strand and King Street during High Tide.

NOTIFICATION : There are several road closures in the old town area due to coastal flooding. The unit block of Prince Street, The Strand and Unit block of King Street High Tide are temporarily closed. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/lzwZ47aUAe — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 12, 2019

In Annapolis, Maryland, The Capital Gazette reported that flooding closed several streets downtown. The flooding forced the Annapolis Boat Show to end its Saturday session early.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of rain, mainly south or east of Interstate 95, Storm Team4 meteorologist Somara Theodore said. Temperatures will drop to to the lower mid 60s and it will be partly sunny.

