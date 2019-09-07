How Dorian could affect Maryland, Virginia beaches

Now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, Dorian remains a dangerous storm, especially for Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore areas.

While the center of Dorian is expected to pass southeast of Point Lookout, the hazardous impact is expected to extend into St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and nearby waters.

The impact comes in the form of flooding, as water built up at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay may come north as winds diminish.

The National Weather Service said there could be moderate tidal flooding, and it has issued a coastal flood watch for Anne Arundel, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland; D.C.; and Arlington and Alexandria in Virginia. The watch goes in effect late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

An indirect effect of Dorian is yet to come. Water built up at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay may come north as winds diminish, potentially causing moderate tidal flooding.

The greatest impact will be right along the coast, where Ocean City could see winds of 40 to 50 mph and over an inch of rain, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

Even with Dorian headed out to sea, high waves will last into the weekend. In addition, there could be possible coastal flooding with storm surge, and there’s also the potential for serious beach erosion.

If you’re at the beach this weekend, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said the weather will be fine, but “don’t get in the ocean due to large waves and dangerous rip currents.”

The Maryland Department of Transportation has been preparing for potential flooding along the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland.

“Even though the path right now is uncertain with Hurricane Dorian, or the remnants of that storm, the (MDOT) State Highway Administration is preparing for the worst, hoping for the best here,” spokesman Charlie Gischlar said Friday.

“There’s gonna be probably some flooding on the lower Eastern Shore and portions of some of the Southern Maryland counties, too. The areas that flood during high tides generally will see some kind of impact from this storm as it transitions from the south and moves out to sea toward the northeast.”

MDOT SHA crews are inspecting and, if necessary, clearing drainage inlets, storm drains and drainage ditches, according to Gischlar.

“Citizens and drivers are urged to watch this very closely and watch the high tide cycle. If you come to an area with water that’s over the roadway, best advice is to turn around, don’t drown. It only takes a couple inches of water to start (moving) a vehicle,” Gischlar said.

Further down south, Virginia Beach issued a mandatory evacuation order for Sandbridge residents Thursday night. Voluntary evacuation is encouraged for flood-prone, low-lying areas. Swimming on Virginia Beach has also been prohibited.

PLEASE SHARE: ALL public beaches are CLOSED. There is no swimming or wading (or driving) until further notice. #DorianVB — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) September 6, 2019

The National Weather Service warned that southeast Virginia could see strong wings, heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and flash flooding.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam already declared a state of emergency on Monday; and on Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation canceled some planned lane closures.

Forecast

In the D.C. area, Saturday and Sunday will be dry with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the mid to low 60s.

Saturday will have more sunshine and a northwest breeze. Sunday will see a gradual increase in clouds with light winds.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 77 to 83 degrees.

Sunday: Morning sunshine. More clouds by the evening. Highs between 77 to 83 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warm a bit humid. Highs 76 to 81 degrees.

Current weather

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

