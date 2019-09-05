As Hurricane Dorian churns up coast, VDOT lifts some lane closures

With potential Hurricane Dorian evacuation traffic coming up I-95, the Virginia Department of Transportation has canceled some planned lane closures.

With potential Hurricane Dorian evacuation traffic coming up Interstate 95, the Virginia Department of Transportation has canceled some planned lane closures.

The changes are mainly in the Fredericksburg, Richmond and Hampton Roads areas, VDOT’s Lindsay LeGrand said in an email.

In the Fredericksburg area, the focus for possible extra traffic is on I-95 and Routes 1, 2 and 17.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency earlier in the week due to expected storm impacts on areas close to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean.

The primary impact in Virginia is expected to be in southeastern Virginia, starting Thursday.

In those parts of the state, VDOT is checking drainage systems and preparing to bring in extra staff for traffic monitoring, tree clearing and emergency response.

There could also be high wind warnings on some bridges that would signal tractor-trailers, box trucks, large vans and SUVs should not cross at that time.

VDOT typically advises no one to cross most bridges when sustained winds of 45 mph continue for 15 minutes.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.