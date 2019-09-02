Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency late Monday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian closed in on the East Coast.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.”

Such declarations allow the state to mobilize resources for response efforts and to coordinate planning and evacuation with neighboring North Carolina.

Virginia’s Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday morning to monitor the hurricane and to coordinate preparations with local, state and federal officials.

Virginians living on the coast are advised to know their evacuation zone, either by going online or by calling 211. And everyone in eastern Virginia can also learn more online about updating their emergency preparedness plan, officials said.

