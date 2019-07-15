Heat wave to hit DC region

The heat index for the D.C. area is going to soar into the triple digits Wednesday, making it feel over 100 degrees.

If you live in the eastern two thirds or so of the US, you’re going to be hearing a LOT about the heat index in the coming week. Do you know what “heat index” means? Read about it here: https://t.co/sOSTg1TKYz pic.twitter.com/uRud018qDP — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 14, 2019

If hell has a thermostat, temperatures this week in Washington could give it a run for its money.

The heat index for the area is projected to soar into the triple digits Wednesday, making it feel over 100 degrees.

WTOP’s Weather Center

“An area of high pressure will develop and move over the southern and central portions of the United States, which means a good portion of the United States will experience temps that are above seasonal averages,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts told WTOP.

“This also means that we will likely be dry as well with this sprawling area of high pressure. Heat will build each day, starting Tuesday, and continue right into the weekend.”

Ricketts added that confidence is high that heat advisories will need to be issued.

D.C. residents can get more information on heat advisories at the District’s website.

The city suggests the following to stay cool:

Drink plenty of water;

Stay out of the sun;

Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol and large amounts of sugar;

Wear clothing that is loose-fitting, light colored and breathable, such as cotton;

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing, and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella;

Limit sun exposure during midday hours and in places of potential severe exposure, such as beaches;

Wear sunscreen;

Schedule outdoor activities carefully;

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car;

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area;

If you do not have access to a cool-temperature location, visit the District recreation center, library or senior center closest to you.

According to the city, those at the greatest risk for heat-related illness are: infants, children up to 4 years old, people 65 years old and older, people who are overweight and people who are ill or on certain medications.

Current conditions

Forecast

Monday night: Clear. Mild but not as comfortable. Lows: low to mid-70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hotter and more humid. An isolated late-day thunderstorm. Air temp: 93. Heat index: 97

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hot and very humid. Scattered thunderstorms. Air temp: 96. Heat index: 103

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Hot and very humid. Scattered thunderstorms. Air temp: 93. Heat index: 100

Friday: Air temp: 98. Heat index: 107.

Saturday: Air temp: 99. Heat index: 109.

Sunday: Air temp: 98. Heat Index: 105.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.