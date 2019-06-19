The end (of the rain) is nigh — but storms still threaten DC area

The stormy pattern that has plagued the Washington region is expected to end Friday. Before that, though, there is plenty of heat, humidity and rain on the way. Get the latest.

The stormy pattern that has plagued the Washington region is expected to end Friday. Before that, though, there is still plenty of heat, humidity and rain to get through. Don’t put away the umbrella quite yet.

“An isolated instance of flooding due to heavy rain from thunderstorms is possible,” the National Weather Service said. “Clouds will be plentiful, but expect enough destabilization in the strong June sunshine to result in more showers and storms by this afternoon, waning once again as we lose heating this evening.”

Ahead of a cold front that dropped around sunset on Wednesday, the D.C. area will get a gusty southwest wind which will drive temperatures into the low 90s and bring even more humidity.

“This will prime the pump for severe storms, so stay very weather alert as you go about your Thursday afternoon and evening plans,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said.

“Damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and flash flooding will all be possible (until) 9 p.m. Once the front passes our weather will improve dramatically. A gusty northwest wind will blow the humidity away on Friday morning and help keep Friday’s high temperatures below average, in the low 80s.”

Forecast

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Expect some fog in the morning. Lows: 65 – 72. Thursday: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy at times. Strong afternoon storms expected. Highs: 86 – 91. Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and a bit cooler. Less humid. Highs: 78 – 84. Saturday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Light breeze. Highs: 77 – 83.

