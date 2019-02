Heavy snow fell across nearly the entire D.C. region, blanketing parts of the area in several inches Wednesday. Here's a look at snow totals from the National Weather Service.

Most accumulating snow transitioned to sleet, ice and eventually plain rain — and the wetter precipitation could knock down some of the initial snow total amounts.

Here’s a look at snow totals as of shortly before noon.

DC

Somerset neighborhood: 3 inches

National Zoo: 2.2 inches

Maryland

Adamstown (Frederick): 5.5 inches

Annapolis (Anne Arundel): 2 inches

Chevy Chase (Montgomery): 3.9 inches

College Park (Prince George’s): 3 inches

Elkridge (Howard County)

Gaithersburg (Montgomery): 5 inches

Germantown (Montgomery): 6.1 inches

Hanover (Howard): 3.3 inches

Myersville (Frederick): 5.5 inches

Montgomery Village (Montgomery): 4.8 inches

Mount Pleasant (Frederick) 5 inches

Point of Rocks (Frederick): 5.9 inches

Simpsonville (Howard): 5.2 inches

Uniontown (Carroll): 4 inches

Savage (Howard): 4 inches

Sykesville (Carroll): 3.8 inches

Takoma Park (Montgomery): 3.2 inches

Westminster (Carroll County): 5.5 inches

Virginia

Arcola (Loudoun): 4.5 inches

Ashburn (Loudoun County): 5.3 inches

Ballston part of Arlington: 3.3. inches

Chantilly (Fairfax) : 4.1 inches

Dulles International Airport (Loudoun): 4.7 inches

Gainesville (Prince William): 3.6 inches

Glendie (Stafford County): 2.8 inches

Herndon (Fairfax): 4.5 inches

Hughesville (Loudoun): 4.5 inches

Manassas (Prince William): 3.4 inches

Purcellville (Loudoun): 5.5 inches

Woolsey (Prince William): 4.7 inches

