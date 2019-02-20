202
Home » Photo Galleries » PHOTOS: Snow snarls DC area

PHOTOS: Snow snarls DC area

February 20, 2019 3:34 pm 02/20/2019 03:34pm
12 Shares

WASHINGTON — A snowstorm slammed the D.C. region Wednesday. Public school systems, and the federal government, were closed in response to the wicked weather.

See photos.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
colleen kelleher Local News Photo Galleries snow snowstorm Will Vitka
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Feb. 26
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 24 - March 2
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
National Cathedral lights
61st annual Grammy Awards
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Super Bowl victory parade
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
First winter storm of 2019
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018