WASHINGTON — With the winter weather, there are lots of changes on mass transit.

Metrobuses — More Metrobuses will start running around 5 p.m. Wednesday, but buses will take pre-planned detours to avoid hills, narrow roads and other difficult routes. Normal bus service returns Thursday.

Metrorail — All Metro stations are open but trains will run every 12 minutes on each line to allow de-icing equipment to run in between passenger trains. Metro trains will run until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Normal service returns Thursday.

Because of expected ice accumulation, Metro closed the top levels of parking garages for safety reasons on Wednesday. Commuters are urged to use caution walking in parking lots and on sidewalks and station platforms.

MARC — MARC trains will run Penn and Camden lines on the R schedule. There will be no Brunswick Line trains. Trains that are operating are expected to experience delays.

Virginia Railway Express — VRE has canceled all service.

MTA Maryland Commuter Bus – There is no service on the MTA Maryland Commuter Bus.

RTA — All RTA bus service was suspended at 9 a.m.

Fairfax Connector — Fairfax Connector will run on a Saturday service schedule. Only these routes will operate: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 424, 463, 505, 551, 558, 559, 574, 605, 630, 640, 650, 721, 937, 950, 981, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5

Commuter Bus — Loudoun County commuter buses are canceled. Metro Connection buses are also canceled, including 931/932. Routes 72, 84, 985 and 990 will operate on regular schedules.

Alexandria DASH Bus — DASH will start Wednesday with regular weekday service, and continue it as long as conditions allow.

ART Service — In Arlington, ART buses will operate on a severe weather policy. Service on ART 41, 51, 55, 77, 87, 87A and 87P (no 87X) will be provided with delays. Routes will be modified to avoid hills and narrow side streets. It is likely that all other ART routes will be canceled.

PRTC OmniRide — An emergency service plan is in effect. There is no service to or from D.C., the Pentagon, Crystal City, Rosslyn/Ballston or Mark Center, and no local routing in Tysons Corner. More on what’s served and what’s not.

FRED Bus — In the City of Fredericksburg in Virginia, There will be no FRED Bus VRE or D6 commuter service. Service in the City begins at 9:30 a.m., all other routes start at 10 a.m.

VanGo — VanGo is not operating.

