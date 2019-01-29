202
Snow totals in the DC region

By Rob Woodfork January 29, 2019 9:24 pm 01/29/2019 09:24pm
Tuesday snowfall in the DC region. (Courtesy Kristen Iden)

WASHINGTON — Though the snow didn’t pile up quite as much as it did earlier this month, Tuesday’s winter weather was more than enough to impact the roads and schools.

See the latest snow totals below.

Maryland

  • Columbia: 1.0 inches
  • Rockville: 1.0 inches
  • Thurmont: 1.5 inches
  • Gaithersburg: 1.5 inches
  • Walkerville: 2.3 inches
  • Clarksburg: 2.5 inches
  • Damascus: 2.6 inches
  • Park Mills: 3.0 inches

Virginia

  • Leesburg: 3.0 inches
  • Ashburn: 3.0 inches
  • Chantilly: 2.2 inches
  • Purcellville: 3.0 inches
  • Dulles International: 3.0 inches
  • Reagan National: 0.2 inches
  • Winchester: 2.5 inches
  • Vienna: 1.4 inches
  • Manassas: 2.0 inches

Current conditions:

