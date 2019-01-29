Snow totals in the DC region

Snow interrupted the Tuesday evening commute, causing some schools to close early and slowing down traffic. See how much snow accumulated throughout the region.
WASHINGTON — Though the snow didn’t pile up quite as much as it did earlier this month, Tuesday’s winter weather was more than enough to impact the roads and schools.
See the latest snow totals below.
Maryland
- Columbia: 1.0 inches
- Rockville: 1.0 inches
- Thurmont: 1.5 inches
- Gaithersburg: 1.5 inches
- Walkerville: 2.3 inches
- Clarksburg: 2.5 inches
- Damascus: 2.6 inches
- Park Mills: 3.0 inches
Virginia
- Leesburg: 3.0 inches
- Ashburn: 3.0 inches
- Chantilly: 2.2 inches
- Purcellville: 3.0 inches
- Dulles International: 3.0 inches
- Reagan National: 0.2 inches
- Winchester: 2.5 inches
- Vienna: 1.4 inches
- Manassas: 2.0 inches
