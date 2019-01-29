Snow totals in the DC region

Snow interrupted the Tuesday evening commute, causing some schools to close early and slowing down traffic. See how much snow accumulated throughout the region.

WASHINGTON — Though the snow didn’t pile up quite as much as it did earlier this month, Tuesday’s winter weather was more than enough to impact the roads and schools.

See the latest snow totals below.

Maryland

Columbia: 1.0 inches

Rockville: 1.0 inches

Thurmont: 1.5 inches

Gaithersburg: 1.5 inches

Walkerville: 2.3 inches

Clarksburg: 2.5 inches

Damascus: 2.6 inches

Park Mills: 3.0 inches

Virginia

Leesburg: 3.0 inches

Ashburn: 3.0 inches

Chantilly: 2.2 inches

Purcellville: 3.0 inches

Dulles International: 3.0 inches

Reagan National: 0.2 inches

Winchester: 2.5 inches

Vienna: 1.4 inches

Manassas: 2.0 inches

Current conditions:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.