National Weather Service: Saturday night to be ‘coldest night of season’

WASHINGTON — Whereas last weekend was “fall back,” this weekend’s catch phrase is looking like “bundle up.”

A freeze warning is going into effect in D.C. and areas to the east of Interstate 95, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, up to Delaware, starting from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Low temperatures will go down to the low 30s, even upper 20s in some areas. That means that temperatures will likely damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The National Weather Service tweeted that Saturday night will be “the coldest of the season.” Most places south and west of Washington, D.C. will also see low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s.

The coldest night of the season is in store tonight with diminishing winds and clear skies prevailing. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the eastern portions of the area. Latest: https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT #DCwx #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/Xwt8pEbT3n — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 10, 2018

That won’t be much of a surprise for those who felt the preview of winter on Saturday — as daytime highs only reached the 40s, with a wind chill making it feel like it was in the 30s.

If you live far west of D.C., don’t mistake the lack of freeze warnings for warmer temperatures.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said via Twitter on Friday that there won’t be any freeze warnings only because “the growing season has ended there.”

Freeze Warning for areas in purple for tomorrow night. Even though other areas are not in Freeze Warning, you’re temps will be well below freezing. The growing season has ended there, so no more warnings. pic.twitter.com/rTKjtsUQA1 — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) November 9, 2018

The weather service explains what a freeze warning means via the warning advisory it issued on Saturday afternoon.

“A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.”

The NWS mentions that freezing temperatures such as those expected for Saturday night can kill vegetation and damage outdoor plumbing.

