Michael’s effect on the DC area: Rain Thursday, wind Friday

Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday, is being called the third-strongest storm to hit North America. In the D.C. area, its effects are a few days off and should be limited.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday, is being called the third-strongest storm to hit North America. In the D.C. area, its effects are a couple days off and should be limited.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said Wednesday that Michael would have a bit more of an impact on the area than it appeared on Tuesday, though a cold front heading across the U.S. would still, in fact, fend off the worst.

On Wednesday, she called for showers Thursday morning for most of the area, with rain increasing over the rest of the day and totaling 1 to 2 inches, with more south and east of D.C.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Wednesday afternoon, lasting from Thursday afternoon to late Thursday night for Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles counties in Maryland and Stafford County in Virginia.

On Friday morning, conditions will dry out, but the winds will pick up, Ricketts said, reaching 35 mph for most of the area and with gusts hitting 50 to 60 mph south and east of D.C.

Ricketts called for Michael to be a tropical depression, or a post-tropical depression, by the time it gets to the WTOP listening area, and to be pushed off the coast of Virginia by the cold front.

Supercharged by abnormally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.

It appeared to be so powerful that it was expected to remain a hurricane as it moves into Alabama and Georgia early Thursday. Forecasters said it will unleash damaging wind and rain all the way into the Carolinas, still recovering from Hurricane Florence’s epic flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.