WATCH: Live webcams show Hurricane Michael’s impact

WASHINGTON – As Florida’s coast begins to feel the impact of Hurricane Michael, live webcams are providing a real-time look at the conditions.

Most of the cameras are located along beaches, and were showing increasingly windy scenes as of Wednesday morning.

Please note that some of these webcams may go offline as the storm develops.

A view of Panama City Beach

