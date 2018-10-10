202
WATCH: Live webcams show Hurricane Michael’s impact

By Ginger Whitaker October 10, 2018 9:02 am 10/10/2018 09:02am
Waves crash against the Okaloosa Fishing Pier on Okaloosa Island in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018, as Hurricane Michael approaches the Panhandle. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

WASHINGTON – As Florida’s coast begins to feel the impact of Hurricane Michael, live webcams are providing a real-time look at the conditions.

Most of the cameras are located along beaches, and were showing increasingly windy scenes as of Wednesday morning.

Please note that some of these webcams may go offline as the storm develops.

A view of Panama City Beach

