Brief winter wonderland: Record snow totals and what to expect next

The D.C. area felt a wave of winter weather Saturday, its first significant snowfall in December since 2013. The day's weather even broke snowfall records in all three of the region's airports. Here's what you may have missed and what you need to know for Sunday.

Snow falls on Wisconsin Avenue Saturday night. A mix of warm temperatures and pretreated roads kept the snow from accumulating on the pavement in most areas. (WTOP/Patrick Roth)

WASHINGTON — The D.C. area felt a wave of winter weather Saturday, its first significant snowfall in December since 2013.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said Saturday’s snowfall broke records at Dulles International Airport (4 inches), BWI Marshall Airport (2.6 inches) and Reagan National Airport (2 inches).

The snow began to fall along the I-95 corridor Saturday morning, and some areas saw more than 6 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect until 9 p.m. for most of the region was canceled sooner than expected at 7 p.m. Most of the snow ended by 8:30 p.m. The advisory continued, however, south an east of D.C.

Into Sunday morning, the main concerns were icy spots and subfreezing temperatures.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, though temperatures will only reach 40 degrees.

Snow totals so far:

Oakland, Maryland: 6.1 inches

Gamber, Maryland: 5.7 inches

Germantown, Maryland: 5.5 inches

Winfield, Maryland: 5.4 inches

Damascus, Maryland: 5.2 inches

Woolsey, Virginia: 5 inches

Indian Head, Maryland: 5 inches

Clarksburg, Maryland: 4.6 inches

Reistertown, Maryland: 4.5 inches

Derwood, Maryland: 4.4 inches

Montgomery Village, Maryland: 4 inches

Dulles Airport: 4 inches

Poolesville, Maryland: 3.5 inches

Germantown, Maryland: 3.5 inches

Gaithersburg, Maryland: 3.5 inches

Leesburg, Virginia: 3.5 inches

Potomac, Maryland: 3.5 inches

Centreville, Virginia: 3.5 inches

Ellicott City, Maryland: 3.5 inches

Elkridge, Maryland: 3.3 inches

Crofton, Maryland: 3.2 inches

New Market, Maryland: 3 inches

Baltimore Washington International Airport: 2.6 inches

Bowie, Maryland: 2.5 inches

Purcellville, Virginia: 2.2 inches

Thornhill, Virginia: 2.2 inches

Reagan National Airport: 2 inches

Dale City, Virginia: 2 inches

Dentsville, Maryland: 1.8 inches

Forecast:

Totals as of 8:30 p.m.

As the snow moves out, the winds will start to move in making for a very cold and blustery Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 40s to upper 30s and windchill values will be in the upper teens and 20s.

Current weather:

Traffic:

Commuting and travel:

Crews began treating the roads with salt in D.C. at 2 a.m. and the Snow Team will remain in full deployment through midnight.

All D.C. roads will be covered including residential streets, said Chris Shorter, director of the Department of Public Works.

“We assume we’ll move into a plowing operation by (Saturday) morning,” Shorter said.

Shorter asked that drivers give the plows room to work.

