Brief winter wonderland: Record snow totals and what to expect next

The D.C. area felt a wave of winter weather Saturday, its first significant snowfall in December since 2013. The day's weather even broke snowfall records in all three of the region's airports. Here's what you may have missed and what you need to know for Sunday.
Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said Saturday’s snowfall broke records at Dulles International Airport (4 inches), BWI Marshall Airport (2.6 inches) and Reagan National Airport (2 inches).
The snow began to fall along the I-95 corridor Saturday morning, and some areas saw more than 6 inches of snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect until 9 p.m. for most of the region was canceled sooner than expected at 7 p.m. Most of the snow ended by 8:30 p.m. The advisory continued, however, south an east of D.C.
Into Sunday morning, the main concerns were icy spots and subfreezing temperatures.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, though temperatures will only reach 40 degrees.
Baltimore Washington International Airport: 2.6 inches
Bowie, Maryland: 2.5 inches
Purcellville, Virginia: 2.2 inches
Thornhill, Virginia: 2.2 inches
Reagan National Airport: 2 inches
Dale City, Virginia: 2 inches
Dentsville, Maryland: 1.8 inches
Forecast:
As the snow moves out, the winds will start to move in making for a very cold and blustery Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 40s to upper 30s and windchill values will be in the upper teens and 20s.
Current weather:
Traffic:
WTOP Traffic will be monitoring all road conditions 24 hours a day. You can listen live on the 8s at 103.5 FM. For the most recent traffic report, visit WTOP’s Traffic page.
Commuting and travel:
Crews began treating the roads with salt in D.C. at 2 a.m. and the Snow Team will remain in full deployment through midnight.
All D.C. roads will be covered including residential streets, said Chris Shorter, director of the Department of Public Works.
“We assume we’ll move into a plowing operation by (Saturday) morning,” Shorter said.
Shorter asked that drivers give the plows room to work.
Track the plow:
Residents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia can track area snow plows’ progress: