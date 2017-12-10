201.5
Home » Weather » Weather News » Brief winter wonderland: Record…

Brief winter wonderland: Record snow totals and what to expect next

By Nahal Amouzadeh
and Jennifer Ortiz December 10, 2017 4:45 am 12/10/2017 04:45am
Share

The D.C. area felt a wave of winter weather Saturday, its first significant snowfall in December since 2013. The day's weather even broke snowfall records in all three of the region's airports. Here's what you may have missed and what you need to know for Sunday.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. area felt a wave of winter weather Saturday, its first significant snowfall in December since 2013.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said Saturday’s snowfall broke records at Dulles International Airport (4 inches), BWI Marshall Airport (2.6 inches) and Reagan National Airport (2 inches).

The snow began to fall along the I-95 corridor Saturday morning, and some areas saw more than 6 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect until 9 p.m. for most of the region was canceled sooner than expected at 7 p.m. Most of the snow ended by 8:30 p.m. The advisory continued, however, south an east of D.C.

Into Sunday morning, the main concerns were icy spots and subfreezing temperatures.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday, though temperatures will only reach 40 degrees.

Get the latest from the WTOP Traffic Center

Get the latest from the WTOP Weather Center

See the latest closings and cancellations 

Snow totals so far:

Related Gallery

Photos: DC area’s first snowfall of the season

The D.C. area is receiving its first dose of winter weather. See photos of the snow throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Totals as of 8:30 p.m.

  • Oakland, Maryland: 6.1 inches
  • Gamber, Maryland: 5.7 inches
  • Germantown, Maryland: 5.5 inches
  • Winfield, Maryland: 5.4 inches
  • Damascus, Maryland: 5.2 inches
  • Woolsey, Virginia: 5 inches
  • Indian Head, Maryland: 5 inches
  • Clarksburg, Maryland: 4.6 inches
  • Reistertown, Maryland: 4.5 inches
  • Derwood, Maryland: 4.4 inches
  • Montgomery Village, Maryland: 4 inches
  • Dulles Airport: 4 inches
  • Poolesville, Maryland: 3.5 inches
  • Germantown, Maryland: 3.5 inches
  • Gaithersburg, Maryland: 3.5 inches
  • Leesburg, Virginia: 3.5 inches
  • Potomac, Maryland: 3.5 inches
  • Centreville, Virginia: 3.5 inches
  • Ellicott City, Maryland: 3.5 inches
  • Elkridge, Maryland: 3.3 inches
  • Crofton, Maryland: 3.2 inches
  • New Market, Maryland: 3 inches
  • Baltimore Washington International Airport: 2.6 inches
  • Bowie, Maryland: 2.5 inches
  • Purcellville, Virginia: 2.2 inches
  • Thornhill, Virginia: 2.2 inches
  • Reagan National Airport: 2 inches
  • Dale City, Virginia: 2 inches
  • Dentsville, Maryland: 1.8 inches

Forecast:

As the snow moves out, the winds will start to move in making for a very cold and blustery Sunday. Temperatures will peak in the 40s to upper 30s and windchill values will be in the upper teens and 20s.

Forecasted regional temperatures from the National Weather Service. (Courtesy NWS)

Current weather:


Traffic:

WTOP Traffic will be monitoring all road conditions 24 hours a day. You can listen live on the 8s at 103.5 FM. For the most recent traffic report, visit WTOP’s Traffic page.

Commuting and travel:

Crews began treating the roads with salt in D.C. at 2 a.m. and the Snow Team will remain in full deployment through midnight.

All D.C. roads will be covered including residential streets, said Chris Shorter, director of the Department of Public Works.

“We assume we’ll move into a plowing operation by (Saturday) morning,” Shorter said.

Shorter asked that drivers give the plows room to work.

Track the plow:

Residents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia can track area snow plows’ progress:

How to check road temperatures:

VDOT posts road temperatures on its 511Virginia.org site. In the left navigation bar, choose the weather drop-down. Then click the button for pavement temperatures.

Drivers can find pavement temperatures on VDOT’s 511Virginia.org site. The information is under the weather tab. (WTOP photo illustration)

Listen live:

Listen live on WTOP.com, on the WTOP app or tune in to 103.5 FM.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
jennifer ortiz Local News snow Weather winter weather
Recommended
Latest
Photos: DC area’s first snowfall of the season
California wildfires
Most expensive homes sold in November
Today in History: Dec. 10
Capitol Christmas tree lighting
Classic Christmas decor at White House
8 tasty Hanukkah dishes
White House Christmas decorations from FDR to Trump
Offbeat December holidays
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 10-16
2017 Kennedy Center Honors recognize artists, skip drama
National Christmas Tree Lighting 2017: Photos
Supermoon photos
75 years ago: Deadly Boston nightclub fire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged
Miss Universe
What will cost more — and less — in 2018
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade revels on amid tight security
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Musicians unite at AMAs
Where to take your family when they visit DC
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
St. John: The little Virgin Island that could
CMA Awards
30 slow cooker recipes
Tour DC's historic cemeteries
DC's Ghost Roads
‘Ghost signs’ around DC
Greatest moments in RFK Stadium history
10 best-value hotels in America
Outrageous vanity plates
10 college majors with great starting salaries
Dogs and cats of Congress
Pumpkin spice craze
Screwy DC road signs
2017 local deaths of note