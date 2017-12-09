Photos: DC area’s first snowfall of the season

WASHINGTON — The D.C. area is receiving its first dose of winter weather.

Snowfall began Friday in Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck area of Virginia. On Saturday, D.C. also welcomed a bit of snow and is expecting around 2 inches.

See photos of the snow throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Tweet us your photos @wtop using #wtopsnow, or submit photos through the WTOP app

to have your pictures featured in our photo gallery.

D.C. hasn’t had a measurable snowfall in December since 2013. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Quick Links:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.