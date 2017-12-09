201.5
Photos: DC area’s first snowfall of the season

By WTOP Staff December 9, 2017 1:29 pm 12/09/2017 01:29pm
WASHINGTON — The D.C. area is receiving its first dose of winter weather.

Snowfall began Friday in Southern Maryland and the Northern Neck area of Virginia. On Saturday, D.C. also welcomed a bit of snow and is expecting around 2 inches.

See photos of the snow throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Tweet us your photos @wtop using #wtopsnow, or submit photos through the WTOP app 
to have your pictures featured in our photo gallery.

Related Gallery

So it begins: DC area gets hit with first blast of winter weather

Winter is here. As the D.C. area deals with its first bout of winter weather, here’s everything you need to know about what the weather has in store and how it will affect your weekend travels.

Latest News Local News Maryland News Photo Galleries snow Virginia Washington, DC News winter weather
