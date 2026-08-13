Wizards open 2026-27 season at home vs. Bucks, play 6 nationally televised games

The Wizards open against the Milwaukee Bucks for the second straight season and will play in six nationally-televised games, which is one more than they've had the previous five seasons combined.

The Washington Wizards will open the 2026-27 regular season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 21, the team announced Thursday as the NBA released its full schedule.

A few D.C. legends came through for this one The 2026–27 schedule is here with a little help from @LethalShooter, Big G, and Virginia Ali. Pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/CTCkdsPBLq — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 13, 2026

It marks the second straight season Washington opens against Milwaukee and the first of two home games to begin the year, with Toronto visiting Oct. 23.

The Wizards will play six national TV games — one more than they played over the previous five seasons combined — following the additions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis and the drafting of AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick.

Five of the six national games are on the road; the lone home appearance is a Nov. 24 NBA Cup game against Boston.

Washington’s longest road trip is a five-game stretch from Feb. 25 to March 4, with stops at Milwaukee, Utah, Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State.

The schedule includes two six-game home stands, the team’s longest of the season. The first runs Jan. 1-11 against San Antonio, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Atlanta. The second runs Feb. 8-17 against Chicago, Miami, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Miami.

Several matchups involving Dybantsa are set early. He meets Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs on New Year’s Day and plays No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson twice, Feb. 27 at Utah and March 6 in Washington. LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers visit Capital One Arena on April 2.

The Wizards close the regular season at home against Detroit on April 11.

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