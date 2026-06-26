NBA sets matchups of top 4 draft picks as marquee openers of Summer League schedule in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top four picks in the NBA draft are receiving marquee billing in the NBA Summer…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top four picks in the NBA draft are receiving marquee billing in the NBA Summer League schedule released Friday.

The Washington Wizards are expected to showcase No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa when they play the Utah Jazz and No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson on the opening day of the Summer League on July 9 in Las Vegas.

All 76 games of the Summer League from July 9-19 will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Pavilion. The games will be televised by Prime Video or ESPN platforms.

The regular schedule, with each team playing at least five games, ends on July 16. The semifinals are scheduled for July 18 and the championship is set for July 19.

Peterson is expected to play in the Salt Lake City Summer League that begins on July 4, so the game against Dybantsa and Washington in Las Vegas is not expected to be his first opportunity to play for the Jazz. Even so, the matchup of the top two draft picks was highlighted by the NBA.

Also notable is the matchup between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. That will be four days after Miami’s acquisition of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes official.

Memphis and No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer will play their Summer League opener against Chicago and No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson on July 10. That game also was promoted by the NBA as a “marquee” matchup.

Each of the two pairings involving the top four picks was scheduled for primetime tipoffs.

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