Lakers sending Ayton to the Wizards for Hardy and 2 second-round picks, AP source says

Deandre Ayton is being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Deandre Ayton Justin Champagine Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton gathers in a rebound over Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagine, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Lakers Wizards Basketball Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, top center, dunks over Washington Wizards guard Jamir Watkins, bottom center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP Photo/Nick Wass Lakers Thunder Basketball Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton reacts to an officials call in the second half of Game 2 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) AP Photo/Nate Billings Wizards Lakers Trade Basketball FILE - Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton dunks during the first half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, May 9, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton is being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The Lakers have agreed to send Ayton to Washington for Jaden Hardy and second-round draft picks in 2031 and 2032, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade was not yet official.

Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, played for the Phoenix Suns for five seasons and the Portland Trail Blazers for two. He joined the Lakers for last season and averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 72 games.

The Wizards have won just 50 games over the past three seasons, but their future looks brighter after adding Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season and then taking AJ Dybantsa with the top pick in last month’s draft. Of course, Davis’ availability is often a concern.

The 7-foot Ayton adds another rim protector to a Washington team that has Davis and Alex Sarr. Ayton now gives the Wizards three No. 1 overall picks along with Davis and Dybantsa.

Ayton has averaged 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career.

Ayton’s exit continues an offseason of upheaval for the Lakers. LeBron James isn’t coming back, and Los Angeles is giving up two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps as part of a sign-and-trade that’s bringing big man Walker Kessler from Utah to the Lakers.

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