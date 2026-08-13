Union soldier’s remains unearthed at Manassas Battlefield to be buried in Arlington

The soldier was discovered in March 2024, when archaeologists working at Manassas National Battlefield Park uncovered the soldier’s nearly complete remains buried at the site of a Civil War field hospital.

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A young Union soldier who likely died fighting in the Second Battle of Manassas more than 160 years ago is finally heading to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

The National Park Service announced Thursday it will transfer the soldier’s remains to the Office of Army Cemeteries. The move follows the completion of an archaeological study and documentation process, as required by the National Historic Preservation Act, the NPS said in a news release.

The soldier was discovered in March 2024, when archaeologists working at Manassas National Battlefield Park uncovered the soldier’s nearly complete remains buried at the site of a Civil War field hospital. Alongside the remains, researchers found a rubber pocket comb and four surgically amputated limbs, evidence of the medical treatment soldiers received during the battle, the release said.

Analysis suggested the soldier was between 16 and 19 years old and is believed to have fought in the Second Battle of Manassas in August 1862, which stands as one of the Civil War’s largest and most significant conflicts.

“Every soldier who fought on this battlefield has a story, even if we may never know their name,” Manassas Battlefield Superintendent Kristofer Butcher said in the release. “It has been our privilege and responsibility to care for these remains with dignity, guided by science, respect, and our commitment to preserving America’s history.”

The NPS says the transfer aligns with its mission to both study archaeological resources and treat human remains with appropriate respect.

The agency has made supporting documentation available for public review through Sept. 4, via the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website.