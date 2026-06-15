Wizards’ Sarr broke foot in workout, but team says he’s expected to recover before next season

Wizards big man Alex Sarr had surgery to repair a broken right foot, the team announced Monday.

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) moves the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, March 27, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) moves the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Friday, March 27, 2026, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez) WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards big man Alex Sarr had surgery to repair a broken right foot, the team announced Monday.

The Wizards said Sarr was injured during an offseason workout and is expected to make a full recovery before next season. Dr. Martin J. O’Malley performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The 7-foot Sarr was the second pick in the 2024 draft. He averaged 16.3 points per game last season along with 7.4 rebounds. He also shot 48.2% from the field, up from 39.4% as a rookie.

Washington has the first pick in this year’s draft later this month.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.