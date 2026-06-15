Wizards’ Sarr broke foot in workout, but team says he’s expected to recover before next season

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wizards big man Alex Sarr had surgery to repair a broken right foot, the team announced Monday.
The Wizards said Sarr was injured during an offseason workout and is expected to make a full recovery before next season. Dr. Martin J. O’Malley performed the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
The 7-foot Sarr was the second pick in the 2024 draft. He averaged 16.3 points per game last season along with 7.4 rebounds. He also shot 48.2% from the field, up from 39.4% as a rookie.
Washington has the first pick in this year’s draft later this month.
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