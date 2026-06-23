The Latest: Prospects arrive on the red carpet for the 2026 NBA draft

The 2026 NBA draft is here, and the Washington Wizards are on the clock first. Follow along for live updates,…

The 2026 NBA draft is here, and the Washington Wizards are on the clock first.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and everything you need to know about all 30 first-round selections.

Here’s the latest:

New views at the NBA draft

Fans attending the NBA draft are getting to see a little more than usual from their seats at Barclays Center.

With the arena undergoing some renovations, the red carpet that was previously held in the arena’s atrium was moved to the draft floor. A number of players were wearing sunglasses, even though it’s raining outside in New York and dark in the arena.

Also, some of the player interview stops after they are picked were also moved from their previous behind-the-scenes locations. The “Good Morning America” set is on the floor, along with ones belonging to NBA TV and Chinese entertainment company Tencent.

Miami Heat land Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of draft

Ending a marathon watch for the next great Miami get, the Heat landed Giannis Antetokounmpo — a two-time NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star — from the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in exchange for a massive haul of players and draft picks.

The terms, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had yet to receive the required league approval: Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are heading to Miami for Wisconsin native Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Milwaukee also gets the No. 13 selection that will be made in Tuesday night’s NBA draft, along with a first-round pick swap in 2030, first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and a second-rounder in 2033, the person said.

Lendeborg lobbies for a reunion with May in Dallas

Yaxel Lendeborg wrapped up his college career by winning a national title at Michigan under Dusty May. He made his pitch to keep playing for him before Tuesday night’s draft.

The Dallas Mavericks announced they had hired May away from the Wolverines on Monday, and they have the No. 9 overall pick in the first round. That aligns with the rough range where Lendeborg — an Associated Press first-team all-American — could hear his name called as a potential lottery prospect.

So Lendeborg was ready with his pitch on ESPN’s predraft special.

“I’m very happy for him,” Lendeborg said while sharing a laugh with fellow Michigan lottery prospect Aday Mara. “I’ll be way happier for him if he suddenly takes me at nine. So he should draft me. Draft me, please.”

A little history for the Duke-UNC rivalry

Tobacco Road rivals Cameron Boozer of Duke and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina are part of the top overall tier of prospects in Tuesday’s first round of the NBA draft. If they both go in the top four as widely expected, that would be the first time in nearly four decades that the Blue Devils and Tar Heels each had a top-five pick in the same draft.

The last time came in 1989, when Duke forward Danny Ferry went No. 2 overall followed by UNC forward J.R. Reid at No. 5. The closest the schools had come since that time was in 2019, with Duke having forwards Zion Williamson going No. 1 and RJ Barrett going No. 3, while UNC had guard Coby White go No. 7.

Boozer became the fifth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year, while Wilson was a second-team AP All-American in an injury-shortened season.

Wilson promising big things

North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson isn’t shy about selling his potential.

The 6-foot-9, 211-pound forward appeared on ESPN’s predraft Red Carpet Special, hours before the start of a draft where Wilson is widely projected to be a top-four selection. When asked what the NBA team that drafts him Tuesday night would be getting, Wilson said: “A game changer.”

Wilson is part of a top overall tier of prospects that includes BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson and Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

Picks 21-30

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves)

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

23. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers)

24. New York Knicks

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Denver Nuggets

27. Boston Celtics

28. Brooklyn Nets (via Pistons)

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs)

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder)

Mavs have 2 first-round picks to round out May’s roster

The Dallas Mavericks’ overhaul following the Luka Doncic trade took another important step with Monday’s hiring of Michigan’s Dusty May as coach. Now they’ll have two first-round selections to add more pieces around NBA rookie of the year Cooper Flagg.

Dallas has the No. 9 and No. 30 overall picks in the first round, as well as a second-round selection for Wednesday.

In addition to Flagg, the Mavericks are set to get star guard Kyrie Irving back in his recovery from a serious knee injury, as well as having returning pieces like forwards P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford and center Dereck Lively II.

The No. 9 pick falls in range where numerous one-and-done guards are likely to land. That tier includes Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr., Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and Arizona’s Brayden Burries. Freshman forward Nate Ament from Tennessee could also be an option.

Mavericks announce hiring of Dusty May hours before the start of the draft

The Dallas Mavericks officially announced Dusty May as their new coach just a few hours before entering the NBA draft with the ninth pick on Tuesday night.

May is making the jump to the NBA less than three months after leading Michigan to its first NCAA championship since 1989. He had a 64-13 record in two years with the Wolverines, including a 34-3 season that ended with a 69-63 victory over UConn in the national title game.

The Mavericks made their choice to replace Jason Kidd official on the same day they could select the next young player who would be part of building around 2025 No. 1 pick and reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, who turns 20 in December.

Dallas also has the final pick of the first round at No. 30 and the 48th choice in the second round, which will be held Wednesday.

Picks 11-20

11. Golden State Warriors

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

13. Milwaukee Bucks

14. Charlotte Hornets

15. Chicago Bulls (via Trail Blazers)

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Suns)

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers)

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Magic)

19. Toronto Raptors

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks)

Several NCAA champs could go early

Michigan’s frontcourt powered the Wolverines to their first NCAA title since 1989. That trio could follow up by all landing in the lottery of Tuesday’s NBA draft.

Forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. join big man Aday Mara in being set to go by roughly midway through the first round.

The 7-foot-3 Mara is massive and projects as a potential rim-protecting defensive force. Lendeborg was a first-team Associated Press All-American who improved his outside shot, while Johnson is a versatile player who could work as a forward or as a small-ball 5-man.

The Wolverines could produce three first-round picks on Tuesday night for the first time since the 1990 draft.

Picks 1-10

1. Washington Wizards

2. Utah Jazz

3. Memphis Grizzlies

4. Chicago Bulls

5. LA Clippers (via Pacers)

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Sacramento Kings

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans)

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Milwaukee Bucks

Dybansta has long looked like a No. 1 pick

AJ Dybantsa has been a longtime favorite to be the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. He’ll find out Tuesday whether he’s reached that status.

The 6-foot-9, 217-pound freshman lived up to all the hype at BYU, leading the country in scoring (25.5 points) while becoming a first-team Associated Press All-American. He pressured defenses with his ability to get off his own shot and by attacking to get to the foul line more than any other player in Division I.

The chief challenge to Dybantsa hearing his name called by the Washington Wizards is Kansas one-and-done guard Darryn Peterson.

The Washington Wizards are on the clock with the No. 1 pick

The Washington Wizards have the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday night, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer among the options after strong freshman seasons in college.

Washington’s NBA title drought is almost as long as the New York Knicks’ was, having last won in 1978 when the team was still known as the Bullets.

The Wizards could go for Dybantsa, a forward who led the nation in scoring at BYU; or Peterson, a guard with tons of talent but some question marks after missing 11 games at Kansas with injuries and illness; or Boozer, a forward who was college basketball’s player of the year at Duke.

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