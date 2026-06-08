At the NBA Finals, potential top pick AJ Dybantsa sees chance to have quick success like the Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Dybantsa is watching a young San Antonio Spurs team built by high draft picks in…

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Dybantsa is watching a young San Antonio Spurs team built by high draft picks in the NBA Finals and sees a similar chance to have quick success as a pro.

That would be good news for the Washington Wizards, who have the No. 1 pick this year and are expected to use it on the star freshman from BYU.

“It won’t take that long, especially with my adaptability and my work ethic,” Dybantsa said Monday. “I think that will be, I’m not going to say easy, but pretty similar to what these guys do in terms of the forecast.”

The Spurs made a rapid rise after taking Victor Wembanyama from France with the No. 1 pick in 2023. Stephon Castle from UConn went No. 4 the next year, and both players were voted NBA Rookie of the Year. Guard Dylan Harper was the No. 2 selection last year from Rutgers.

Dybantsa got an up-close look at the Spurs when they played in Paris last year and has another chance now as one of the NBA’s player correspondents at the NBA Finals. He was at Game 3 and will work at practice before Game 4 on Tuesday.

Dybantsa, from the Boston area, went to Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, when the Celtics beat Dallas. Now he gets to watch the games and also be behind the scenes, gaining knowledge from the many players involved and former players such as Shaquille O’Neal that he spoke with Monday.

“It feels good,” Dybantsa said of the opportunity, “especially tomorrow and on Wednesday, me working the finals.”

Caleb Wilson from North Carolina, also expected to be a high pick, performed the role in Game 1, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans’ Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, who just finished their rookie seasons. Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel, the runner-up for Rookie of the Year, would have Game 5 if the series extends that long.

The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa led the nation in scoring with 25.5 points per game and also averaged 3.7 assists in his lone college season. He said he hasn’t spoken with the Wizards or any other teams since the draft combine.

He has been working out three times a day since, saying the college season felt as though it flew by but the last few weeks have dragged. The draft begins June 23 in New York, and if the Wizards do select him, Dybantsa expects they’ll end up with a player whose skills translate quickly to the pros.

“There’s a lot of it. I think my ability to get in the paint and dish out to my teammates, as well as creating for myself,” Dybantsa said. “So I think I’m just a natural playmaker, meshing myself with others.”

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