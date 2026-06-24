2025 NBA Draft Selections

Tuesday, June 23
First Round
1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU
2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas
3. Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer, f, Duke
4. Chicago Bulls, Caleb Wilson, f, North Carolina
5. L.A. Clippers (from Indiana), Keaton Wagler, g , Illinois
6. Brooklyn Nets, Mikel Brown Jr., g, Louisville
7. Sacramento Kings, Darius Acuff Jr., g, Arkansas
8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans), Kingston Flemings, g, Houston
9. Dallas Mavericks, Morez Johnson Jr., f, Michigan
10. Milwaukee Bucks, Brayden Burries, g, Arizona
11. Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg, f, Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers), Aday Mara, c, Michigan
13. a-Miami Heat, Nate Ament, f, Tennessee
14. Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach, f, Washington
15. Chicago Bulls, (from Portland), Dailyn Swain, g, Texas
16. b-Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando), Bennett Stirtz, g, Iowa
17. c-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia), Ebuka Okorie, g, Stanford
18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix), Christian Anderson, g, Texas Tech
19. Toronto Raptors, Allen Graves, f, Santa Clara
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta), Jayden Quaintance, f, Kentucky
21. d-Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota), Karim López, f, Mexico
22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City), Labaron Philon Jr., g, Alabama
23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland), Zuby Ejiofor, f, St. John’s
24. e-New York Knicks, Cameron Carr, g, Baylor
25. f-L.A. Lakers, Sergio De Larrea, f, Spain
26. Denver Nuggets, Tarris Reed Jr., c, UConn
27. Boston Celtics, Chris Cenac Jr., f, Houston
28. g-Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit), Joshua Jefferson, f, Iowa St.
29. h-Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta), Alex Karaban, f, UConn
30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia), Koa Peat, f, Arizona
Thursday, June 24
Second Round
31. i-New York Knicks (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston), Bruce Thornton, g, Ohio St.
32. Memphis Timberwolves (from Indiana via Milwaukee), Richie Saunders, g, BYU
33. j-Brooklyn Nets, Isiah Evans, g, Duke
34. k-Sacramento Kings, Meleek Thomas, g, Arkansas
35. l- San Antonio Spurs (from Utah via Minnesota), Trevon Brazile, f, Arkansas
36. L.A. Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah), Baba Miller, f, Cincinnati
37. m-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Dallas), Ryan Conwell, g, Louisville
38. n-Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland), Braden Smith, g, Purdue
39. Houston Rockets (from Chicago via Washington), Jack Kayil, g, Germany
40. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee via Orlando), Dillon Mitchell, f, St. John’s
41. o-Miami Heat (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta), Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky
42. San Antonio Spurs (from Portland via New Orleans),
43. Brooklyn Nets (from L.A. Clippers via Houston),
44. San Antonio Spurs (from Miami via Indiana),
45. Sacramento Kings (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York),
46. Orlando Magic,
47. Phoenix Sun (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City),
48. Dallas Maverickd (from Phoenix via Washington),
49. Denver Nuggets (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State),
50. Toronto Raptors,
51. Washington Wizards (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York),
52. L.A. Clippers (from Cleveland),
53. Houston Rockets,
54. Golden State Warriors (from L.A. Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland),
55. New York Knicks,
56. Chicago Bulls, (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Phoenix),
57. Atlanta Hawks (from Boston),
58. New Orleans Pelicans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and L.A. Clippers),
59. Minnesota Timberwolves (from San Antonio via Indiana),
60. Washington Wizards (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami),
Proposed Trades
a-Miami to Milwaukee
b-Memphis to Oklahoma City
c-Oklahoma City to Detroit
d-Detroit to Memphis
e-New York to L.A. Lakers
f-L.A. Lakers to New York
g-Minnesota to Brooklyn
h-Cleveland to Sacramento
i-New York to Houston
j-Brooklyn to Minnesota
k-Sacramento to Cleveland
l-San Antonio to Denver
m-Oklahoma to Miami
n-Chicago to Indiana
o-Miami to Oklahoma City
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