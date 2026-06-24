2025 NBA Draft Selections

Tuesday, June 23 First Round 1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU 2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas 3.…

Tuesday, June 23

First Round

1. Washington Wizards, AJ Dybantsa, f, BYU

2. Utah Jazz, Darryn Peterson, g, Kansas

3. Memphis Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer, f, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls, Caleb Wilson, f, North Carolina

5. L.A. Clippers (from Indiana), Keaton Wagler, g , Illinois

6. Brooklyn Nets, Mikel Brown Jr., g, Louisville

7. Sacramento Kings, Darius Acuff Jr., g, Arkansas

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans), Kingston Flemings, g, Houston

9. Dallas Mavericks, Morez Johnson Jr., f, Michigan

10. Milwaukee Bucks, Brayden Burries, g, Arizona

11. Golden State Warriors, Yaxel Lendeborg, f, Michigan

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from L.A. Clippers), Aday Mara, c, Michigan

13. a-Miami Heat, Nate Ament, f, Tennessee

14. Charlotte Hornets, Hannes Steinbach, f, Washington

15. Chicago Bulls, (from Portland), Dailyn Swain, g, Texas

16. b-Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando), Bennett Stirtz, g, Iowa

17. c-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia), Ebuka Okorie, g, Stanford

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix), Christian Anderson, g, Texas Tech

19. Toronto Raptors, Allen Graves, f, Santa Clara

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta), Jayden Quaintance, f, Kentucky

21. d-Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota), Karim López, f, Mexico

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City), Labaron Philon Jr., g, Alabama

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland), Zuby Ejiofor, f, St. John’s

24. e-New York Knicks, Cameron Carr, g, Baylor

25. f-L.A. Lakers, Sergio De Larrea, f, Spain

26. Denver Nuggets, Tarris Reed Jr., c, UConn

27. Boston Celtics, Chris Cenac Jr., f, Houston

28. g-Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit), Joshua Jefferson, f, Iowa St.

29. h-Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta), Alex Karaban, f, UConn

30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia), Koa Peat, f, Arizona

Thursday, June 24

Second Round

31. i-New York Knicks (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston), Bruce Thornton, g, Ohio St.

32. Memphis Timberwolves (from Indiana via Milwaukee), Richie Saunders, g, BYU

33. j-Brooklyn Nets, Isiah Evans, g, Duke

34. k-Sacramento Kings, Meleek Thomas, g, Arkansas

35. l- San Antonio Spurs (from Utah via Minnesota), Trevon Brazile, f, Arkansas

36. L.A. Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah), Baba Miller, f, Cincinnati

37. m-Oklahoma City Thunder (from Dallas), Ryan Conwell, g, Louisville

38. n-Chicago Bulls (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland), Braden Smith, g, Purdue

39. Houston Rockets (from Chicago via Washington), Jack Kayil, g, Germany

40. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee via Orlando), Dillon Mitchell, f, St. John’s

41. o-Miami Heat (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta), Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

42. San Antonio Spurs (from Portland via New Orleans),

43. Brooklyn Nets (from L.A. Clippers via Houston),

44. San Antonio Spurs (from Miami via Indiana),

45. Sacramento Kings (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York),

46. Orlando Magic,

47. Phoenix Sun (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City),

48. Dallas Maverickd (from Phoenix via Washington),

49. Denver Nuggets (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State),

50. Toronto Raptors,

51. Washington Wizards (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York),

52. L.A. Clippers (from Cleveland),

53. Houston Rockets,

54. Golden State Warriors (from L.A. Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland),

55. New York Knicks,

56. Chicago Bulls, (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, Charlotte, and Phoenix),

57. Atlanta Hawks (from Boston),

58. New Orleans Pelicans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and L.A. Clippers),

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (from San Antonio via Indiana),

60. Washington Wizards (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami),

Proposed Trades

a-Miami to Milwaukee

b-Memphis to Oklahoma City

c-Oklahoma City to Detroit

d-Detroit to Memphis

e-New York to L.A. Lakers

f-L.A. Lakers to New York

g-Minnesota to Brooklyn

h-Cleveland to Sacramento

i-New York to Houston

j-Brooklyn to Minnesota

k-Sacramento to Cleveland

l-San Antonio to Denver

m-Oklahoma to Miami

n-Chicago to Indiana

o-Miami to Oklahoma City

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