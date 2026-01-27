Sarr’s big night helps the Wizards snap a 9-game skid with a 115-111 win over Portland

Alex Sarr had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots, and the Washington Wizards snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 115-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

It was Washington’s first home victory over Portland since Jan. 16, 2017.

The Wizards led 112-106 when Shaedon Sharpe cut the lead in half with a 3-pointer. After Bub Carrington tossed up an air ball for Washington, Sharpe’s dunk with 20.5 seconds left cut the lead to one.

Kyshawn George made one of two free throws with 15.5 seconds to play, putting the Wizards up 113-111. After a timeout, Sharpe’s contested jumper missed, and Khris Middleton’s free throws made it a four-point game.

Sharpe scored 31 points for Portland, which lost despite a 69-46 advantage in rebounds. The Trail Blazers shot just 13 of 23 on free throws.

The 7-foot-1 Sarr attempted a career-high 29 field goals, making 11. It was quite a battle of young big men between him and 7-foot-3 Donovan Clingan, who had 14 points and 20 rebounds for Portland. Ex-Wizard Deni Avdija had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers.

The Wizards led 60-53 at halftime, but Portland was up 104-100 before an 8-0 Washington run. Carrington’s three-point play and a 3-pointer by George gave the Wizards the lead for good.

Avdija and Washington’s Bilal Coulibaly both returned after missing time with back issues.

Portland had 29 offensive rebounds and finished with a 31-14 advantage in second-chance points.

