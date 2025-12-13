Washington takes on Indiana on 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (3-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3…

Washington Wizards (3-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into the matchup with Indiana after losing four games in a row.

The Pacers are 4-10 against conference opponents. Indiana has a 2-15 record against opponents above .500.

The Wizards are 2-16 in conference matchups. Washington has a 2-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers average 111.0 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than the 128.3 the Wizards give up. The Wizards are shooting 46.3% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.6% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 29 the Pacers won 119-86 led by 24 points from Pascal Siakam, while Alex Sarr scored 24 points for the Wizards.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is scoring 24.3 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Carlton Carrington is shooting 36.7% and averaging 7.8 points for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.7 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: out (calf), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Wizards: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Malaki Branham: out (thumb), Tre Johnson: out (hip), Bilal Coulibaly: out (oblique), Corey Kispert: out (thumb), Alex Sarr: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.