Wizards coach enters health and safety protocols

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 10:49 AM

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will not be on the bench for Saturday’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Assistant Coach Pat Delany will assume acting head coaching duties as the Wizards go for their fourth straight win.

Over the last month, several Wizards players have been in NBA health and safety protocols for the coronavirus, but all have returned to the team with the exception of Bradley Beal, who has missed the last two games.

Coincidentally, beginning Saturday, fans age 12 and over going to Capital One Arena will have to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For several months, Capital One Arena has been using the CLEAR app to help customers get into certain events or seats that have already required proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is something we have been doing since August since we returned to events,” Capital One Arena General Manager Jordan Silberman said. “With most concerts having some sort of vaccination requirements in place, and select seats at Wizards games requiring the same thing, we have the system in place to make sure that we’re getting people in quickly and efficiently.”

The advice is for people coming to Capital One Arena to download the CLEAR app and use its health pass product. On the CLEAR app’s health pass, there is a Capital One Arena option that will guide users to upload their information to link their vaccination records to their identity.

