Fans at Capital One Arena will need to show COVID-19 vaccine proof

Dave Johnson | djohnson@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 4:53 AM

Wizards and Capitals fans planning to attend a game at Capital One Arena need to be prepared for D.C.’s citywide vaccine mandate for indoor facilities.

Beginning with Saturday’s Wizards home against the Portland Blazers, fans age 12 and older will have to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For several months, Capital One Arena has been using the CLEAR app to help customers get into certain events or seats that have already required proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is something we have been doing since August since we returned to events,” said Capital One Arena General Manager Jordan Silberman.

“With most concerts having some sort of vaccination requirements in place, and select seats at Wizards games requiring the same thing we have the system in place to make sure that we’re getting people in quickly and efficiently.”

The advice is for people coming to Capital One Arena to download the CLEAR app and use its Health Pass product. On the CLEAR app’s Health Pass, there is a Capital One Arena option that will guide users to upload their information to link their vaccination records to their identities.

From Silberman’s experience at Capital One Arena, which started with an Eagles concert last August, the CLEAR Health Pass option has worked well.

“It’s almost like a nonissue. It is just kind of becoming second nature to a lot of people,” Silberman said.

“I think as this becomes common practice for restaurants and other entertainment venues, it’s just like showing your ticket or going through security. What might have seemed different or a change in the past is going to become common practice for people as they come into venues.”

If fans are unable to utilize CLEAR, a picture or hard copy of their vaccination cards along with photo IDs will be accepted. Masks are still required for all attendees while inside the building unless actively eating or drinking.

“It certainly something that definitely offers peace of mind for everybody coming out to the venue that everybody here is vaccinated,” Silberman said.

“Our staff has been vaccinated since August, we’re in a good place and just excited to have more and more people come back out.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Dave Johnson

